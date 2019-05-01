Monica Iheakam

Ex international Austin Jay Jay Okocha said his biggest opponent during his playing days was himself.

Okocha, famous for his mesmerising dribbling skills that endeared him to football fans across the globe, adjudged African defenders as toughest challengers on the turf.

The former Bolton Wanderers midfield mastero, in a recent chat with Sports journalist in Lagos, revealed that he knew at a tender age that he was gifted in the round leather game.

“My biggest opponent was me. I knew I was in charge when with the ball. But on the toughest defenders I faced, were my African brothers because we have the same mentality and tough stance in the field.

“ I never believed anybody could take the ball away from me, but I was made to release later that it was about the team, not the individual”.

“As a player, I did not want to pass the ball to anyone but my coaches in the Bundesliga taught me how to play for the good of the team.”