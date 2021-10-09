Akwa Ibom State-born Nollywood actress and producer, Angel Samuda, has revealed that despite her beauty and talent, she is naturally not romantic.

“I am not romantic at all. In fact, I am very bad at it but people say I am. I just don’t know how. I prefer love than money, sex or anything else. I am a lover girl, I love to love. I also love to be loved right back. I believe with love, you can enjoy sex and money. What attracted me to my husband was everything about him that the eyes can see, but aside the physical looks, his humility and cleanliness also got me. Marriage has taught me a whole lot; to be patient and observant are my major lessons for now,” she told Saturday Sun.

Adding her voice to the increased rate of paternity fraud in Nigeria, Samuda maintained that a DNA test is advisable if in doubt. Hear her: “Personally, I don’t see it as something any home should be proud of. But on the other hand, I support DNA test and that should be done if in doubt or at any trace of adultery or infidelity. Trust is powerful and should be traded carefully. If you no longer trust your partner and your partner has given you reasons to suspect her, then why not? Women of these days do what leaves Satan in shock.”

