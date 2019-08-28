Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, Omoleye Sowore has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he is not a coup plotter.

Sowore in his reply on point of law to the process filed against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), explained that the unhealthy social, security and harsh economic situation in the country more than any other consideration pushed him to organise the peaceful protest.

According to the document filed before the court by his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), Sowore equally denied any involvement with the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as alleged by the DSS.

He equally stated that he had never visited Dubai or any of the UAE city in his life and he had never received any money from any individual, group or organisation for the purpose of removing the president or freeing any person through any unlawful means or for any other unlawful purpose whatsoever.

Besides, he noted the President Muhammadu Buhari had in the past led a protest against previous administrations and was even tear-gassed in one of the protests.

Giving further reasons for his planned #Revolution Now#, Sowore explained: “The present administration had promised to create one a million jobs per annum, build one million houses per annum, end epileptic supply of electricity, end corruption and impunity and restructure the country, end insecurity and manage the economy in the interest of the Nigerian people. Apart from failing to address these problems, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has compounded them in a manner that majority of Nigerians are frustrated.

“That aside the myriads of challenges noted above, insecurity has increased to the extent that thousands of people have been killed by terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers, armed herders, armed soldiers and armed policemen without any hope in sight.

“That due to the refusal of the Applicant/Respondent to obey the court orders for the release Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from unlawful custody his supporters have been protesting against the refusal of the Federal government to abide by the said orders.

“That like million other persons worldwide, the respondent /applicant has called on the Federal government of Nigeria to obey the court order and release the said Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky and his wife from custody.”

