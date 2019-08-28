Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Detained publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 elections, Omoleye Sowore, has told a Federal High Court, Abuja, he is not a coup plotter.

Sowore in his reply on point of law to the process filed against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS), explained that the unhealthy social, security and hash economic situation in country more than any other considerations pushed him to organize the peaceful protest.

According to the document filed before the court by his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), Sowore equally denied any involvement with the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as alleged by the DSS.

He equally stated that he “has never visited Dubai or any of the UAE Cities in his life and he has never received any money from any individual, group or organization for the purpose of removing the President or freeing any person through any unlawful means or for any other unlawful purpose whatsoever.

Besides, he noted the President Muhammadu Buhari had in the past led protest against previous administrations and was even tear-gassed in one of the protests.

Giving further reasons for his planned #Revolution Now#, Sowore explained; ‘the present administration had promised to create one million jobs per annum, build one million houses per annum, end epileptic supply of electricity, end corruption and impunity and restructure the country, end insecurity and manage the economy in the interest of the Nigerian people. Apart from failing to address these problems, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has compounded them in a manner that majority of Nigerians are frustrated.