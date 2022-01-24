From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has challenged those interested in contesting the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go and obtain nomination form.

He said he was not afraid of primary election as he was confident of winning and emerging the candidate of the party to re-contest the governorship poll.

“Whoever wants to obtain governorship form should go ahead. There is no problem in the primary election.

We are sure of victory,” he said.

He stated this at Iwo during an empowerment programme organised by Ogundokun Vanguard to endorse him for a second term.

Represented by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Israel Famurewa, the governor appealed to his supporters to prepare for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Oyetola thanked the group for the support.

Responding to the demand for zoning of governorship to Osun West by 2026, the governor urged the people of the zone to work for his victory so they that could also demand for their turn.

Founder of the group, Chief Abiola Ogundokun, expressed hope that the feud between Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, would end soon.

Special Adviser to the Governor Oyetola on Political Matter, Debo Badirudeen, warned those parading themselves as representatives of Iwo people to desist from spoiling the name of the town.

He said the people of Iwo have agreed to support Oyetola for a second term so they could also demand for the post in 2026.

“We have agreed to let Oyetola do his second term because we are determined to produce a candidate come 2026. The support we have for Oyetola is for our own benefit. We believe we would have every right to produce the governor of Osun in 2026,” he said.

The Secretary of APC in the state, Alhaji Kamorudeen Olabisi Alao, who is also from the zone, urged party executives to unite and stand with Oyetola during the primary and governorship election.