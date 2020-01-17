George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has dared Governor Hope Uzodinma to make good his threat to investigate him, saying he had no reservations about being probed.

Okorocha was reacting to the order by Uzodinma that financial status of the state from May 2010 be sent to him.

Governors who ruled the state within the time span are Ikedi Ohakim (2007-2011), Okorocha (2011-2019) and Emeka Ihedioha (May 2019-Jan 2020).

Uzodinma, while delivering his inaugural speechs after taking his oath of ffice on Wednesday, gave the state’s Accountant-General four days to submit the report.

The governor also ordered permanent secretaries in all ministries to forward to him the status of all contracts awarded, while ordering the halting of payment for ongoing ones.

But Okorocha, in a tweet, yesterday, said he was okay with the audit.

“Let me reiterate that I have nothing against being probed. What I did not agree with was the attempt to misuse power to harass and intimidate me or any of my supporters.”

Governor Uzodinma said his government would be anchored on reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Regis Uwakwe, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and called on the people of the state to support Governor Uzodinma.

Chief Uwakwe, who announced his resignation from the PDP at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, said he had officially registered as a member of ruling party.He said having spoken to Governor Uzodinma, he had no doubt of his policies would move the state socially and economically forward and that he needed the support of the people of Imo to succeed.

“My resignation was due to the current political events in Imo state and Nigeria. After due consultations with my family and political associates, I have decided to join the APC,” he said.

APC chairman in Ideato North, Egbo Chidiebere Emmanuel described the judgment as the dawn of hope for the state.

“Hope is Here! There is now real hope for our dear state, Imo, because Hope has come.And the actual rebuilding process has begun!

“On behalf of the entire APC family in Ideato North local government area, I heartily congratulate Governor Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme court and assumption of office as the governor of Imo. You are a beckon of hope for the long suffering Imolites.It is refreshing that you represent a new dawn.We are grateful to God for blessing Imo with a man with a heart of gold,” Emmanuel said.

Sir Chris & Lady Obioma Okafor also hailed the victory as Imo’s finest hour.

“We heartily facilitate with Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court and subsequent assumption of office as governor. Your assumption of office represents new hope for the people of Imo, a restoration of confidence and ventilator of development. May the Almighty protect and guide you, and bless you with wisdom as you begin the arduous task of pulling Imo from the doldrums.”

Also reacting, Lady Nkechi Ibekwe of Kerere Fashion House, Lagos thanked the apex court for restoring hope and confidence in Imo electorate.

“Clearly, justice can only be delayed but not denied. His Excellency was victorious in the election, but agents of darkness thought otherwise.However, it is heart warming that light has now overtaken darkness,” she said.