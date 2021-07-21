Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Uche Ugwoji, has denied being one of those suspected to be holding tickets for certain governorship hopefuls.

There were insinuations that some of the governorship aspirants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who lost their primary polls used third parties to secure tickets in some other parties.

It was said that their names might surface on the governorship list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the window of substitution to enable them contest the election.

But Ugwoji denied acting as a proxy for any governorship hopeful. He said that he was out to contest the election and win; and would not for any reason surrender his ticket to anybody.

“I am not holding brief for anybody. I am running in the election. Why do you think I am holding brief for somebody? You know, politics is about propaganda”, Ugwoji stated.

A recent revelation by the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Dr Webster Okonkwo, that his party might substitute their governorship candidate, Arinze Ekelem, with another person before the deadline for substitution seems to validate the insinuations.

Okonkwo had told Daily Sun that if his party gets a better candidate before the deadline for substitution placed by INEC, it would replace Ekelem with such a person.

