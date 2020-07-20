Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Outspoken former Minister of Aviation and politician Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that he is not against the North or Islam, casting himself as a crusader against injustice in the country.

Fani-Kayode made the statement on Monday in Gusau while interacting with journalists.

The political commentator said that he is a firm believer in the unity of the country and will never hate any part of the country or the faith of other people.

Fani-Kayode, an outspoken critic of the government, said he was brought into politics by late Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, the Marafan Sokoto, so it is not right for anyone to insinuate that he is anti-North or anti-Islam.

‘On the issue that I am anti-North, no I am not. I am anti-hegemony, I am ant-injustice, I am anti-mass murder, I am anti-ethnic cleansing, I am ANTI-genocide, I am anti anything that seeks to enslave, destroy or crush the people,’ he said.

He described Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle, as a bridge-builder who has brought peace and stability to the state.

‘My friend Matawalle has brought to his land, he has brought peace to his people, he has built bridges across the states, he has built bridges across the country,’ he said.

Fani-Kayode added that governor Matawalle from what he saw on the ground since his arrival in Zamfara state a few days ago has shown that the governor is working for the development of the state.

‘Matawalle is a reasonable, rational and focused individual who sees far ahead, whose rise to power was not by man design but by God,’ he said.

Fani-Kayode enjoined Nigerians regardless of religious or political affiliation to joins hands together to move the country forward.