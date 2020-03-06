The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Thursday said he was not aware of Dr Dakuku Peterside’s sack as NIMASA Director General and appointment of Dr Bashir Jamoh as his replacement.

Jamoh is the current Executive Director, Finance and Administration at NIMASA.It was reported on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Jamoh to replace Dakuku, whose tenure expires March 10 , 2020. But Amaechi, who spoke during a live TV programme, monitored in Lagos said that as the Minister of Transport, he ought to know when Dakuku was to be removed or not by the President.

Acknowledging that Dakuku’s tenure will soon expire, the Minister argued that even if it is not going to be renewed, the idea of bringing in another person to replace should wait until the expiration of the tenure.

According to him, “I am not aware of that. The president has the right to remove him or replace him if he will not renew his appointment. But if his appointment is not going to be renewed, it should wait until it expires.”

Amaechi said he spoke to Dakuku Wednesday evening when he was having a board meeting.“But if it is a sack as you said, if am still the Minister of Transport, I am the one who will inform him of his removal,” he stated.