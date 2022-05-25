From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Head of Corporate Communications at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Osita Nwanisobi, has said he is not aware of the purported sack of CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele.

In a telephone conversation with Daily Sun on Wednesday afternoon, Nwanisobi said: “I’m not aware of Emefiele’s sack”. Meanwhile, it was gathered that some of the CBN management are currently away in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. They flew out on Tuesday evening after the Monetary Policy Committee MPC briefing.”

Many online media reported Emefiele’s sack on Wednesday, even though they said their reports were unconfirmed.

Other top officials of the apex bank and government functionaries reached via phone to confirm Emefiele’s sack said that they were not aware of such a development.