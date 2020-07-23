Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The regent of Ibulesore in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Moyinoluwa Falowo, has said that she is not bared from bearing children, even though the tradition of the town does not allow a regent to give birth on the throne. This is because any child born during the period of regency automatically becomes the traditional ruler.

However, Falowo who ascended the throne following the demise of her father, Oba Joseph Falowo, said a regent could give birth after leaving the throne and continue with her normal life. She said there has been misconception about her ascension to the throne and her ability to give birth.

She said she is not allowed by tradition to get pregnant during the period of her regency: “This is because any child born by a regent during the period of regency automatically becomes an Oba, which is not permitted. After regency, the regent goes about her normal life and can have children.

“Ibulesoro practices regency after the demise of a traditional ruler. In regency, a princess manages the affairs of the kingdom pending the selection of a new traditional ruler.

She is considered the leader of the community and sits on the throne. I was 24 years old when I became the regent of Ibulesoro. My late father, Oba Joseph Adenibuyan Falowo, was the immediate past Olubule of Ibulesoro.”

A graduate of Microbiology, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Falowo said she is the only daughter of her mother the second wife of the late monarch:

“I am the regent by virtue of being the ‘Aremobinrin’ of late Oba Falowo. The tradition of Ibulesoro bestows regency on ‘Aremobinrin.’ The kingmakers play no role in the appointment of a regent in Ibulesoro. They only select a substantive traditional ruler who must be a male.”

The regent said she has been intensifying efforts to see that a new Olubule of Ibulesoro is enthroned. The process of selection of a new traditional ruler began in June 2019, few months after she became regent.

Falowo said she is a hurry to leave the throne: “I am not ready to stay longer than necessary on the throne. I call for speedy actions by the kingmakers to ensure the emergence of a substantive Olubule.”

She said she would continue to mount pressure on the kingmakers and the state government for the selection and subsequent appointment of a new monarch: “The process of selecting a new traditional ruler is on high stage. I call on all sons and daughters of Ibulesoro to allow peace reign.

“The contest among princes is hot. All stakeholders and contestants should allow peace to reign.” She urged the state government and all interested parties to allow due process in the selection of a new Oba.