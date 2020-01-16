Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Bauchi Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has dispelled rumours suggesting that he is bed-ridden in a London hospital for an undisclosed ailment and would not be back anytime soon to perform his leadership duties.

The development came just as the Supreme Court reserved judgement in the governorship case following the decision of Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the result of the election which returned Mohammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement, said the governor was only away on a medical appointment for a minor ailment and that he returned to his temporary residence the same day.

He said the governor even walked for some hours after the medical procedure and that he would be returning to the country soon.

“The Bauchi State Government has noted with concern, rumours being peddled by some mischief makers suggesting that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is bed-ridden and cannot be back anytime soon to continue to perform his duties,” he said.. Some members of the opposition have, in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately, insinuated that the governor was in the United Kingdom for the ‘long haul’ .