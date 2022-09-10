From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has stated that he is not the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Governors’ Forum as he has not been appointed one.

The governor’s clarification was against the backdrop of reports making the rounds that he had been appointed chairman of the Forum.

Makinde made the clarification in Abia state, during a one-day official visit with which he used to commission some roads built by the state government.

He explained that if the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum resigns his appointment, it would be the Deputy Chairman of the Forum, being Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, that would take over as the Chairman.

Makinde, while commissioning the projects, commended Ikpeazu for constructing the roads to ensure that the local economy in the state was positively affected.

He expressed happiness that Governor Ikpeazu fixed the Nwaobasi road which was among some of the neglected roads in the state.

He maintained that he was proud to be associated with Ikpeazu, who he described as a performing Governor.

He lauded Ikpeazu for appointing members of the Yoruba community to positions of authority in the state and urged them to remain supportive of the administration.

Ikpeazu said the construction of Nwaobasi Ring Road to enable free flow of traffic within Aba is geared toward enhancing economic development in the State.

Ikpeazu said that the road would serve many people including those who would want to get to Umuahia from Ikot-Ekpene road without passing through Aba main town.