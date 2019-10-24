WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Spokesman of the House of Senate, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has described the rumour making the rounds in Ekiti State that he might be contesting for the 2022 gubernatorial poll, saying such rumour exists only in the imagination of his distractors.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Thursday night, signed by his Special Assistant, Ayobami Arotolu, said: “It has come to our notice that some mischief makers are going about pasting posters all over town, purportedly of Senator Dayo Adeyeye vying for the governorship of Ekiti State.

“It is very unfortunate that some people could resort to such evil and dastardly tactic all in the name of politics.

“Senator Dayo Adeyeye is a law-abiding member of the APC and as such would do nothing to disrupt the peace of the party or embark on a path that could plunge the state into chaos.

“It has become also clear that the sponsors of this act are undoubtedly targeting the peace and cohesion within our great party by deliberately spreading falsehood that is capable of causing disaffection.

“It is therefore our intention to investigate those behind this callous act and expose them for the evil persons they are.

“In the interest of peace, those behind this evil intention, pasting of posters supposedly on behalf of Senator Adeyeye should desist forthwith as no such mandate was ever issued. A word is enough for the wise.”