He told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that though crises are taking serious toll on the party, he has the magic wand to put the party on the right track.

SARS, as friends and acquaintances fondly call him, maintained that he is the most competent, qualified person to lead the APC to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to APC candidate in 2023.

Former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff (SARS), has discloses that his mission to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not to hijack the presidential ticket of the party in the 2023 elections.

“So, many insinuations are going around that Ali Modu Sheriff is not looking for Chairmanship, he is looking to be Presidential candidate. Please, I want to put it on record today, I am not looking for President. I am looking for a National Chairman so that I could lead

a campaign like what we did in 2014 to make sure that our father and leader (Buhari) hands over power to another APC man as a President. If I want to be President, I am not afraid of anybody but I don’t want to be President but National Chairman,” he said.

“My mission is to transform the APC into a vehicle of greatness for Nigeria, to model the party to bring about a united Nigeria and collaborating with the government, support the achievement of technological greatness for the country. My desire is to contribute immensely to the transformation of Nigeria using our party, the APC, as a tool to enthrone a better society for all and to make our people, digitally inclined. “I also intend to transform the party into a political institution for all, especially for the empowerment of youths and women for more political participation so that the party will be the party to beat in the next 50 years in the continent of African. Let me at this juncture commend the APC National Progressive Women for holding the just concluded conference, the first of its kind by any political party in Nigeria since this democratic dispensation,” he said.

Defending his chances of becoming the best man for the job, Senator Sheriff said: “The APC under our leadership will collaborate with the federal government to ensure the continuity of the social investment programmes in the interest of all Nigerians at large, while working with the National Assembly to ensure necessary laws with legislative backings.

We will also ensure resolution of all contending issues within the APC to ensure a united party ahead of the 2023 general elections so we can go into the contest as a united front.

“We will work to bring government at all levels closer to the people, and create a political institution where party administration and good governance will be taught, when I become APC next national chairman.

“The opposition and sceptics are boasting that our APC will be weakened at the end of President Muhamamadu Buhari’s tenure. For the APC to remain formidable and retain power, it requires a National Chairman who enjoys massive political goodwill across party lines with capacity to drive development at all levels.

“I am that man! With massive experience in political party administration, I am strategically placed, ahead of other aspirants with requisite goodwill, to lead our party, the APC to victory in the 2023 general election and beyond,” he said.