Despite her experience in her first marriage which eventually crashed, actress, Uche Ogbodo is still willing to give marriage another shot but she says she is in the least desperate about it. This much she told Inside Nollywood in an encounter.

“This is 2021 and I am still here and single. Although I am in a relationship now, it is just a relationship; there are no specific plans yet. I am also not expecting anything special but if it comes, fine; I am not desperate. I would not let anyone pressure or push me into what I don’t really want to get into. “However, I believe in love so much but I doubt if I can say I am a romantic person. I also don’t like men who are control freaks. The selfish ones and liars I will never date!”

Ogbodo married Apo Arthur in 2013 but the marriage crashed a few months later over irreconcilable differences. The actress also recounted the troubles she passed through the past year and how she overcame.

“2020 was a stressful year for me health-wise. I took ill and fought so many battles but God took over and restored me. I am happy. For 2021 I am hoping for the best. I am already good health-wise. I know it is going to be a beautiful year. Meanwhile, there are certain bad habits that I am working hard to drop. I feel like I get angry over little things; I need to drop that. I also let people get to me so easily and it destabilizes and disturbs my peace of mind. I want to be more positive about life, more hopeful and not let the stress of life overwhelm me. This 2021 I want to take good care of my health.”