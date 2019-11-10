David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The National organizing secretary of the defunct Stakeholders for Governor Willie Obiano Re-election for Second Tenure, Dr Jeff Okeke has expressed confidence that the next Governor of Anambra State would come from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and from Anambra South, this was even as he ventilated his grievances against the state governor.

Dr Okeke said this, yesterday, at Amichi in Nnewi South Council Area when he addressed journalists on what he described as his grievances against Governor Obiano and the need to shop for the Governor’s successor from Anambra South Senatorial zone.

Okeke who rejoined the PDP after leaving the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which he said he joined to be part of the efforts to deliver Obiano for a second tenure regretted that he was abandoned by the governor despite all his sensitization engagements at that time.

He said he worked with one Chief Ekene Enefe who was the chairman, adding that the pressure group where he served as an engine room was able to campaign vigorously in all the 179 communities in the state and was part of the success story of Governor Obiano’s second tenure “but was abandoned after the victory.”

“We started earlier before every other group. I was the National Organizing Secretary of the group. I brought in more than eighty percent of the people who joined the group. I worked with one Chief Ekene Enefe to make it work.

“We went round the 179 communities in Anambra, campaigning for His Excellency, Willie Obiano, sensitizing the people with what we called stakeholders meeting with the communities, knowing what they wanted and how we can assist them. In that way, we were marketing the governor,” he said.

He noted that it was a very difficult one which he said led him to buy a car and re-branded it with APGA’s inscription for the purposes of the campaign. He said he was not remembered or appreciated at the end of the day.

Dr Okeke who said he might join the race for Anambra 2021 governorship election explained that he decided to be part of the governor’s success story at that time to enable him do his second tenure to pave the way for someone from the South to succeed him. He said he would support a credible candidate from the South, if he would eventually not contest.