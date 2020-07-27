Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied allegation that he was in alliance with Emeka Ihedioha to sack Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Okorocha, who denied the report which he said was credited to the Director General of (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Cajetan Duke, said it is only making mockery of APC.

Media aide to the former governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

“Okorocha is not in alliance with Ihedioha to remove Governor Uzodimma. Those behind the story should stop making mockery of the APC or the state.

“Okorocha cannot destroy what he had laboured to build at the risk of his political career. He planted APC seed in Imo, nurtured it to maturity and it has continued to bear fruits.

“Those who have benefitted from this vision only need to appreciate and acknowledge who God used to make it possible. Since 2013, the story of APC in Imo has remained Okorocha’s creation.

“And he cannot destroy what he had worked hard and taken the political risk of his life to erect, for any reason. Those enjoying the fruits of APC in Imo or even in the South East should always appreciate the vision and ingenuity of Okorocha that made the whole thing possible. Trying to change the narrative for any reason, won’t be the best,” Okorocha said.

He described the recent indictment by a panel investigating his financial dealings from 2011 to 2019 as a COVID-19 infested report.

Okorocha, in a statement by Onwuemeodo said the panel brought in the name of Ihedioha to avoid it being described as biased.

The former governor said he was sure the panel was only targeting him and bringing in the name of Ihedioha was to deceive the unwary.

“The panel report is all about Okorocha and his administration, from May 29, 2011 to May 29, 2019, as it affected the local governments in the state.