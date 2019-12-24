Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the allegation that he is at war with Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states over oil field/wells.

Also, Wike told his Bayelsa State colleague, Seriake Dickson, that he (Wike) is not causing disharmony in Ijawland as alleged.

The governor vowed to protect the interest of Rivers, stressing that issues that affect the state would not be compromised.

Governor Wike made the statements yesterday during a media parley at the Government House, Port Harcourt, following some statements credited to Governor Dickson.

Wike, while fielding questions from newsmen, said he had to approach the court on oil issues with neighbouring states, stating that his action to defend Rivers should not be misinterpreted.

Wike said the comments credited to Dickson after the court’s judgment was unfortunate and an act of frustration.

“It is unfortunate. As a governor, there is a level you should not descend to.

“I will protect the interest of Rivers State. It is unfortunate. I read all his comments. I understand the level of frustration and you should not lay your frustration on us,” he said.

Wike accused Dickson of causing disharmony in Ijawland, noting that protocols demand that, a governor should notify his colleague while planning to visit his state.

“I am not causing any disharmony in Ijawland. He is the one trying to cause disharmony in Ijawland.

“He does not know what protocols are all about. Protocols demand that I should be informed about the visit of the outgoing Bayelsa State governor to the Amanyabo of Kalabari Kingdom,” Wike said.

Wike, in his reaction to the accusation of under-developing the Ijawland, declared his colleague’s eight years in office could not march his (Wike) four years and six months in office, in terms of development.

Rivers State government had recently said it has been given the ownership of the Soku oil field/wells based on a judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to effect an error on its administrative map and marked the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa states at Santa Barbara River.

But, Bayelsa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Andrew Seweniowor, stated that Rivers State government made false claims over the ownership of the oil wells and added that the Rivers government officials were being economical with the truth.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it has waded into the disagreement between Dickson and Wike.

The PDP, in statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it has activated its internal crisis resolution mechanism to settle the dispute between the two governors.

The opposition party said it remains one big indivisible family and will not allow anything to undermine its unity and focus, particularly at this trying time in the country’s history.

“The PDP recognises that the tone of disagreements between the two respected governors were skin-deep and only borne out of their love and zeal for their respective states.

“The PDP leadership hereby urges both governors to sheathe their swords while the leadership harmoniously resolves the issue,” the party said.