Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Ifeanyi Araraume, has debunked the speculations about his interest to contest the Imo North Senatorial seat made vacant by the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Diamond Agu, states: “Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has again debunked the rumour making the round that he is nursing the ambition to re-contest the senatorial seat for lmo North(Okigwe) Senatorial zone following the untimely death of Senator Ben Uwajimogu.

“For clarity sake, Senator Araraume is not an opportunist. He believes in Igbo cultural values and ethos. When a man dies in Igbo tradition, you do not share his properties or read his will until the needful is done.

“Ben Uwajiogu died barely a week ago and has not been buried. Why will people associate or link Araraume among the top contenders wishing to replace the late Ihitte uboma born Senator.

He further reminded those peddling the rumour of his litigation against Governor Ihedioha at the Supreme Court, saying he could not to contemplate the idea of contesting for Okigwe north seat.