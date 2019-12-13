Job Osazuwa

Gospel artiste, Temitope Van-Lare aka Tope Calculator, has stated that she is not into music because of money or fame.

She made this known at the launch of her new album entitled Odironyedikagi. Although Yoruba, she said that she got the inspiration while at her workplace and could not ignore it but quickly asked the Igbo-speaking people around her to interpret what the word meant after which she composed the praise song.

The singer also disclosed that her goal is to give hope to the hopeless and win souls to the kingdom of God through her works. The singer also disclosed that Odironyedikagi has been making waves online.

She said: “I thank God for my parents especially my mother who is a prayer warrior. My mum sponsored my first album when I was 13-years old. I have always loved singing and it is the passion that has kept me going. Writing songs involves a lot of energy, time and commitment. When I get inspiration from God anytime and anywhere, I quickly write it somewhere. Despite the challenges that come my way, the urge to sing more for God keeps increasing. I am not into music not for money or fame but for passion for The Lord.”

Starting from the age of 13, to date she has four albums to her credit including Wonderful Jesus, Love God, Calculator and Request.

The graduate of Biochemistry from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) also has a Master’s degree in Biochemistry from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and presently works as a senior medical laboratory scientist.