Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Olori Omo’oba of Ijebuland, Subomi Balogun, has denied rumours making the rounds that he is positioning his son, Ladi, as the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Balogun, the head of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, stated this on Monday in Ijebu Ode, in a press statement by a media aide, Oluwaseun Oduneye.

According to Balogun, insinuations that he is scheming to have his son succeed the incumbent Awujale after his reign had become rife after the monarch sternly warned at the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival that moneybags must not be allowed to hijack the installation of the next Awujale.

He added that since the pronouncement by the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, social media has been awash with stories that Ladi, who is the CEO/Managing Director of the FCMB, was being clandestinely positioned to be the next occupier of the Awujale stool.

Balogun expressed his disappointment over the mischaracterisation of the Awujale’s statement and what he sees as an attempt to cause disharmony between him and the monarch.

The Olori said that it was a taboo in Yorubaland to scheme for a monarch’s succession when he is still hale and hearty, declaring that “my son, Ladi, is too busy at FCMB at present, for him to be planning to succeed Awujale.”

“I am most disappointed in the sponsors of the story on social media and those that are fueling the rumour that I am plotting for my son, who is handling the affairs of my business, to be the next Awujale of Ijebuland, while the the current one is still very much alive.

“We all know that Awujale and I are friends, both of us are still alive; if Awujale could make a pronouncement, does that mean that they should drag my name to sell their stories?

“I happen to be the Olori Omo’oba, and providence has placed me in a situation in which everybody will expect me to be close to the Awujale and be supportive of whatever he is doing by way of our culture and tradition,” the statement added.