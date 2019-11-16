For talented artiste, Maj, there is nothing like quality education that confers knowledge and wisdom.

This is contrary to the claims made by controversial artiste, Naira Marley and of course Etinosa Idemudia that being endowed with big butts is all what it takes to make it.

According to Maj, who recently dropped the video of her latest single, Remember, education is power and key to success and not physical attributes.

“Women should embrace educational excellence. Let no one tell you it’s not worth it. Physical beauty, a nice body will surely fade but knowledge can never be taken away,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The K20 Entertainment’s act, who broke the Internet recently with the cover of ‘Light Skin Girl’, said she is not ready to join the baby mama trend which is already a norm in the entertainment industry.

“‘I’m my own train. No need to have a baby to be a part of another people’s train. I want children when the time and the relationship are right. But until then, my artistry is my baby,” she stated.