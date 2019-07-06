Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite, whose marriage to Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh hit the rocks a few years ago, has said she’s not ready to remarry now. She would rather take her time to rest and wait on God.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the ex-Tinsel star stated that her marriage and relationship should be left to her alone to handle.

“These people won’t let me rest. I was advised to settle down, I tired it and it didn’t work out. I had thought that after my failed marriage, people would let me be. But I goofed. They are still on this marriage case. Everyone should learn to mind their business, there are other things going on around the world at the moment.

“Let that love wait (laughs). Life at 34, it is so sweet. As I get older, I’m becoming fresher and aging backwards. I pity anybody that wants to pay my dowry and marry me now. You would have to sweat it out. But surely enjoy it all,” she gushed.

Asked if she reached out to her former husband over the loss of Jennifer Bettie, his wife, Adegbite, who has a son for Chris Attor before they parted ways, said: “Why not? He’s my son’s father, so I just had to. I don’t have a choice. I believe that whatever happened between us was destined to be. On this particular issue, someone’s life was involved, so, it’s very sensitive. No matter what happened between us, it is not good to wish someone dead. Chris was part of my life, so why won’t I reach out to him?”

On her kind of man, Olive said further: “I need a God fearing man, who is also hardworking. He should have everything that a woman wants. Love needs to be appreciated and blossomed so it can give its benefits in return. My ex is a good man but I need to be treated royally, because I am a queen.”