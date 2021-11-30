From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he has no regret working for Mr. President, despite criticisms from some Nigerians that have been trying to demonise him.

He made the disclosure at the National Colloquium, organised by Pace Media Concept, Ibadan, with the theme: ‘Role of Media in Promotion of Good Governance’, convened by Dr. Rasaq Akinyemi.

The programme, m

which was a mix of physical and online, was chaired by the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Faronbi, in Ibadan. Online contributors during the programme also include the Director-General, National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Balarabe Ilelah; and chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

Adesina, however, enjoined Nigerians to criticised constructively, and not to destroyed. He noted that once someone is appointed into the government, either at federal or state levels, some Nigerians would begin to see the person as enemy of the state or the nation.

His words: “I was appointed to served President Buhari, and I have no regret in serving him, despite all criticisms from Nigerians. Myself and the Minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed have been subjects of abuse everyday for defending the government.

“There can’t be national unity if the media are promoting what divides Nigeria through religion, ethnicity and political differences. The responsibility to criticise government should be balance.”

Adesina stated that the administration of President Buhari has done a lot to reposition Nigeria and it behoves on the media to also report the achievements of his principal, and not to criticize him alone, adding: “Criticism is good when it is constructive. But it is bad when it is done to destroy. If you criticise constructively, you wi give me opportunity to learn from you and also you learning from me. But if it is destructive, you have lost the opportunity to make me learn from you.”

While saying that despite government’s efforts in alleviating suffering of Nigerians, yet some people are still complaining that they nhave not seen the work of government. He urged the media to contribute their quota towards sustainance of harmony and unity, because the role of media in promotion of good governance cannot be over emphasised.

The Chairman, Senate Committe on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola urged the media to stop giving oxygen to the actions and propaganda of terrorists, saying that ‘we didn’t say that terrorism should not be reported, but it should not be glorified.”

According to him, there should be a balance between negative and positive reports towards promoting unity in the country, urging the media not to depend on hearsays or rumours in their reportage.

Former Nigeria Ambasador to Phillipine, Yemi Faronbi said there must a collaboration between the people and the government, urging Adesina to use his position as former President, Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) to organise seminars and workshop for journalists to enlighten Nigerians on activities of the government.

The Director-General, NBC, Malam Ilelah, in his good will message, urged the media to ensure that they publish or transmit stories that would build the country and not the one that would destroy it.