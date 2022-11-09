From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has once again denied rumours that he is planning to resign as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, on the allegation that the council is starved of funds.

The state commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, while reacting to the allegation on Monday, had said; “I am not aware of any such threat. The Governor is a gentleman and doesn’t issue threats, he discusses. He is a natural peace builder wherever he finds himself, so we know he is pursuing peace and reconciliation to help the party win.”

Reinforcing the refusal on Wednesday, the Skwa state chapter of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the PDP, in a press release titled; “Governor Udom Emmanuel fully committed to the rescue Nigeria, Atiku/Okowa Presidency, described the Emmanuel’s rumoured resignation threat as “wild retrogressive.”

The release, which was signed by the Borono Bassey, the state publicity secretary, of the PDP, said: “The rumour, which is purely a product of speculative efforts of those who are averse to the enticing idea and beautiful prospects that Nigerians will enjoy under the Atiku/Okowa Presidency from 2023, is coming at a time when millions of Nigerians have admitted to seeing the higher chances of the PDP taking over the reins of power at the Center with His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar as President in 2023.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has said that at no time has he ever contemplated resigning his position as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, stressing that this is a Patriotic duty, he owes to Nigerians who are anxiously waiting for the incoming PDP administration to repair the all-round ruins left by the current administration.

“As a firm believer in the capacity and aptitude of Atiku Abubakar to tackle and address the myriads of challenges bedevilling our nation at this time, Governor Udom Emmanuel says he remains a frontline dogged, undeterred, focused and optimistic Compatriot in the collective match by Nigerians to rescue Nigeria and redirect her on a path of accelerated and collective progress and development.” The release said.