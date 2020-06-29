Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he is not nursing the ambition of running for the office of the president.

Governor Wike made the clarification when he appeared as a guest on Arise Television, yesterday.

The governor said speculations linking him to presidential ambition are distractions.

“Right now, I am focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“Recall that in 2018 and 2019 when I was supporting my friend, Aminu Waziri Tambulwal, it was speculated in the media that I was going to run with him. That was my first tenure and I have not even completed it.

“To clear every speculation, let me state that I am not going to run for the office of the president for now. I am concentrating in developing Rivers State. I am not a party to anybody saying the problems in People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is about 2023.

“That can only be the problem in All Progressives Congress (APC) because it is the ruling party. This the last tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari and he is going, so people are hustling to take over from him within his party. PDP has nothing to do with that because the way it is now, we are taking over from nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governor has described as unfortunate the silence of security agencies in apprehending those that threatened to destroy the state.

He said the threat by a pro-former governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi group, which has gone viral, did not mean anything to security agencies.

The governor recalled that the same APC supporters threatened and actually attacked the state High Court because of internal party squabbles and the security agencies did not bring the perpetrators to justice.

Governor Wike said the pro-Amaechi supporters were courageous because their pay masters have assured them of security cover.