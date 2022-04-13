From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirants has stated that he is not running for the party ticket to negotiate for Vice Presidential slot.

Wike, who stated this while addressing party delegates and leaders at Transcorp Hotels in Calabar on Wednesday, said he came to the state to see party members face to face to show that he is very serious with his ambition, adding that he has not collected senatorial form as some aspirants have done secreerly.

He said: “I am here to introduce myself to you. We have started the process and I have made myself available to people of Cross River. I am running for the President and I am not running for running sake. I will win the party ticket and win the Presidency of this country.

“I am not running to negotaite for Vice President or for anything. I have not collected senate form or any form in case I fail. Some people have sent in their cronnies to collect senate forms on their behalf in case there is a consensus.

“I came here for you to see me face to face. Some are sending people to talk to them. I have too much energy and I am ready to go to every nook and cranny of this country. Trust people with energy and I have it.

“I am not here for any consensus rubbish. I have told people not to deceive our party members with fake news about consensus. We all believe in concensus but it must come with equity, justice and fairness.

“If we start somthing on faulty foundation, it would not stand. When some of my colleagues led by the former Senate President came to me, I told them I would not fall into the consensus trap. If you want to run elelction, please run and if you are not ready please go home.

“I am here for Nigerians and their betterment. They want somebody who would come and bow down for them. But what the country needs now is somebody who is fearless and courageous.

“I have heard that they are conspiring against me, they would not succeed. I am the one to win election for PDP. I am the only one who can tell APC to go to hell because they have destroyed the country.”

He decried the rot in education sector, especially in secondary schools, where laboratories and librariea are all dead, adding that spending billions of naira on school feeding is a fluke.

On the rising insecurity in the country, he advised the federal government to spend money on intelligence and be ready to face these bandists squarely without fear or favour.

Speaking earlier, the former Governor of Gombe state, Alh. Ibrahim Dakwambo, said:”Four years ago presented myself to the party believing I had the capacity and courage. But now I have seen somebody who is more courageous, more aducious and more open to kead the country.

“When it was tough after we lost election in 2015, they all ran away and now come back to take over the party they abandoned. It is not fair.I call on party members to vote for Wike in the pending presidential primary.

On his part, the state party chairman, Ventius Ikem, said: “Wike is our own because he has made it possible for PDP to stand firm and still remain vibrant. He has shown us brotherhood.”

Responding on behalf of the NASS members, one of the governorship aspirants and leader of PDP NASS caucus, Sen Gershom Bassey, said:”Wike has been a true brother of Cross River and a good neighbour. When Governor Ben Ayade tried to impose candidates and to forcefully take over party structures from us he stood with us.

“So this is the pay back time and you would see our hands. Dont worry yourself about Cross River please go and sleep.”

Commending Wike for his courage and steadfastness on issues of PDP, the Cross River State coordinator of Wike campaign organisation, Ntufam Ekpo Okom, said: “APC has failed and only the like of Governor Wike can bring back the old glory of Nigeria.”

Present at the event include former Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke, Senators Gershom Bassey and Sandy Onor, all the governroship aspirants, Rt Hons Eta Mbora and Daniel Asuquo, party leaders and other critical stakeholders, youths group.and over 50 support groups.