Pretty and diligent Hope Egbe started her media career at quite a tender age. Having studied History and International Relations at Lagos State University, she proceeded to Del York Creative Academy, an offshoot of New York Film Academy, to study Filmmaking.

Hope shares her best moments and challenges with Inside Nollywood. “It’s really challenging especially as a woman in a male dominated industry. Keeping up to date in the constantly evolving market and trends is a Herculean task. Sometimes, we have budgeting issues, staying late at night to ensure targets are met, and working round the clock.

“However, I have had my good moments. I shot Documentary New York for One Music Africa fest. I also produced the live red carpet of Soundcity MVP for four years. My forte is producing live shows. It brings out the best in me,” she gushed.

Despite the general belief that celebrities and women in the media don’t stay long in marriages or relationship, Ms Egbe has different opinion.

“Not at all. I am not scared of marriage. I have so many ladies in this field who are happily married with kids, and with their husbands’ support, so, that becomes my motivation daily. In fact, I am settling down pretty soon, sometime this year.”