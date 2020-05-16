Former Delta soap model and now actress, Shirley Igwe, has cleared the air on her marital status, while also revealing what she expects from her future husband.

According to her, there have been rumours about town that she’s married. But to put the record straight, she told Inside Nollywood that she’s still very single and not even in a relationship. In her words: “Marriage is not a bad thing, it’s something I encourage but I’m not married yet. I have never been married. In fact, I’ve never been engaged. I’m still very single.”

Continuing, Igwe said: “There have been news circulating that I’m married. I heard it and I ignored it but I’m still hearing it. For now, I am not in any relationship. About being selective, I’m not really sure about that. I just want a man that would worship God with me. You must know how to make money or have made money and know how to multiply money. Then be a good person and be good looking.”

On how she has been coping with life since the COVID-19 lockdown, the thespian stated that she used the time to restructure her life. “I began to use the time the lockdown permitted to restructure my life, because this could be the time God is giving us to live better and know Him more. I coped really fine. God is forever faithful. However, I missed going on set to work because work is like play to me, sometimes. I also missed going out to play, going to church and also going to the market without the scare of the virus. Now, I’m putting myself together and getting ready for work again.”