Gloria Ikegbule

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed protests from some Nigerians, who insinuated he is silent on national issues.

Pastor Adeboye said being quite does not mean silence.

He added that the views of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on key national issues represents his position and that of RCCG.

In a statement signed by RCCG Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, Adeboye reaffirmed his commitment to the umbrella Christian organisations that are mandated to speak on issues affecting the Church and the nation as a whole.

PFN former president noted that his position and that of the RCCG is not different from views expressed by other Christian bodies in Nigeria on issues like kidnapping, killing of Christians, herdsmen attacks and general insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye added that he and his congregation have been praying for the country and very soon Nigerians will see happenings that show that God answers prayer.

He also said besides being a pastor and spiritual father to millions of people in Nigeria and across the world, he regularly leads the congregation to pray over problems confronting the country, at all major programmes of the church.

He enjoined members of the RCCG and Christians in general to remain calm and maintain the peace.

Pastor Adeboye said he had always called the congregation to pray against kidnapping, bloodshed and general insecurity; during the monthly all-night Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp.

Artistes who stormed the July Holy Ghost Service included Baba Fryo, Charley Boy and Eedris Abdulkarim.

The artistes said they were at the service to show their unhappiness with his supposed silence over killings of Christians and establishment of cattle camps. They urged Adeboye to pray for God’s mercy on Nigeria.