From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has dismissed rumour in the state that he has merged with a governorship candidate of a political party in the state.

Idris, who stated this while speaking to newsmen after PRP women rally in Birnin Kebbi, explained that, he is going to contest, participate in the 2023 general election as the Governorship candidate of PRP, advising those behind the stepping down rumour to discard the impression.

“The purpose of the rally is to reawakening the consciousness of the entire people of Kebbi state and especially the members of PRP in the state. Unlike other parties, when we inaugurated our campaign council, the Council decided to have women wing, and I think we are the first political party to have this on ground.

“We did this because women and youths are strong pillars of any society. We decided to allow them to do their things base on the electoral guide. So, that is why we held this most successful political rally in the history of Kebbi state free of thuggery, blackmail and violence”.

While addressing them, Idris dismissed the rumour that he had merged with a political party or a governorship candidate in the state.

According to him, “I use this opportunity to tell my people that there is no iota of truth that I have merged with a political party or a gubernatorial candidate. It is not truth, as a governorship candidate of PRP, I shall not merge or stepping down for any political party’s candidate in the state. I will not step down for anybody no matter what the outcome of the election results may be”, he insisted.

He told the women that, he would not used his position if elected as the Governor of the state to witch hurt any gender, stressed that he would providing a level playing ground for all citizens in the state.

Idris disclosed that the people of the state have reckoned with PRP, due to it issues campaign programmes they have embarked upon in the last few weeks across the 21 local government areas of the state, stressed that thousands of the party symbols have been dispatched to nooks and crannies of the state.

He promised the electorates in the state to rescue the state from underdevelopment, poverty and provide good healthcare system to all irrespective of their political affiliations.