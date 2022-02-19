Head Coach of Enyimba Football Club, Finidi George, has insisted that he’s not under pressure following the recent lackluster performances from his team.

The former Nigeria International who succeeded Fatai Osho at the end of last season enjoyed a bright start to his career at the Club — guiding the Aba Elephants six consecutive victories in all competitions.

The seven times Nigeria league champions have since been eliminated from CAF Confederation Cup (due to off the pitch issues), and are currently placed 7th on the league table with 20 points from 13 games.

The two time African Champions are also 7 points adrift leaders Plateau United with 0 goal difference after losing to Kwara United in Ilorin on Wednesday. Asked if he’s under pressure due to the poor form, Finidi said: “It happens in football though not what we expected but we will work hard to turn things around”, The 1994 African cup of Nations winner said to Journalist after their 1-0 defeat to Kwara United on Wednesday.