Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala has said she is not under any pressure ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Norway on June 8.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool striker did not make an impact that fans are used to seeing at the 2018 AWCON, scoring three goals, all coming in the 6-0 rout of Equatorial Guinea, and did not win an individual accolade at the end of the tourney in Ghana.

Oshoala impressed in the second half of last season at Barcelona and the Spanish side has turned the loan into a permanent deal after netting 8 goals in 11 competitive matches.

‘’I am not under any pressure, I’m just going there to have fun, I’m not looking for a club or whatever. I am just going to the World Cup to have fun and help the team and give 100 percent, do the best I can,’’ said Oshoala.

‘’The goals were not just coming in the Nations Cup which is normal, sometimes you get a goal, sometimes you just help the team, so you don’t have to score all the time. Scoring in Barcelona, probably I am getting it right, sometimes it happens like this.’’

She added: ‘‘for me its one step at a time, we go by each game. First game against Norway, second game against Korea, third game against France and then we pick it up from there. After the group stage, we know what’s next.’’

The Super Falcons have departed the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf in Austria, where they were on a two-week residential camping, and will land in Reims, venue of their World Cup opener vs Norway, on Tuesday.