For some weeks now, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has been trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

Inside Nollywood learnt that this was as a result of being jilted by her US-based boyfriend, Michael Adeyemi as well as her controversial Toyota Venza birthday gift.

A source disclosed that the breakup came shortly after Nkechi flaunted her actor lover on social media with loads of PDA (Public Display of Affection).

However, when Inside Nollywood contacted the fair-complexioned curvy actress, she said she’s not bothered about what people say about her, especially cyber bullies.

“I’m always ready for cyber bullies and I won’t let them tear me down. Negativities on social media don’t get at me because I am always prepared. I’m always ready to fight back. I give it back to them hot, hot,” she stated.

Speaking further, Nkechi said that she is now single and ready to mingle. “I miss my bed. Please, is there anybody crushing on me? You must be tall, dark and handsome with six packs. You don’t have to be rich; I am not materialistic. Shoot your shot!”