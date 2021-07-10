Despite being a single mum of two, Nollywood actress, producer and model, Uche Ogbodo is still open to marriage.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, Ogbodo, who recently welcomed her second child with her younger lover, Bobby Maris, opens up on her fears for marriage including conditions for venturing into matrimony.

“I have never criticized good marriages, I always condemn bad marriages; the ones full of abuse – mental, physical and spiritual. It’s not like I have a lot of experiences but with the little I have seen, I try to educate people through my pains and aches. Marriage is not rosy all the time, but it shouldn’t be tears and pains all the time either. So, I haven’t closed the chapter of marriage in my life but I am not too desperate for marriage. If I am happy in it, I’ll definitely stay when the time comes,” the thespian says.

But then, would she be willing to settle down with her baby daddy, Bobby Maris who is much younger than her” She responds: “There are chances of getting married to Bobby; we have our little family. We are still together and happy. Everything is working well. If it becomes not too stressful for me and not so tough, I would consider marriage. Everybody deserves to be happy, married and with a loved one.”

