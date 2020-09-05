To make her look more beautiful and sexy, Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah wouldn’t mind tinkering with her body in the nearest future.

The Cross River State-born thespian told Inside Nollywood in a recent encounter: “For liposuction, my policy is live and let’s live. Whatever rocks your boat is fine. I am a very active person in sport hence I try to keep my body fit at all times. So, I don’t think I have need to consider liposuction for now, but I can’t speak for the future.”

Miss Effaah, who is one of the most eligible spinsters in Nollywood, is a believer in love and wouldn’t mind settling down with any of her male colleagues, if the need arises. Hear her: “As it is now, I am open to marriage. Wondering if I have ever thought of marrying a colleague? Of course, my colleagues are humans too. If I find love there why not?”

Reacting to the news that some of her colleagues confessed to contacting coronavirus, Effah said she was initially scared of stepping out of her house, but later conquered her fears.

“I was scared and didn’t want to step out of the house for anything. After a while, I got bored. I feel everyone may have caught the virus as long as you go out. The difference is that the symptoms vary in different people here in Nigeria. Some cases are critical, while others are mild. I have been going out since the ease of the lockdown and have never taken ill. But I feel like I may have had it and didn’t realize it. Funny enough, I was very active during the lockdown, working on my footwear business, House of Belinda. I recorded a lot of sales that period. I came up with new ways of marketing and made lots of sales and stayed afloat.”