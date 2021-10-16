By Funsho Arogundade

Roseline Omokhoa Afije aka Liquorose is the first runner-up and last girl standing of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season 6.

Prior to her selection as a housemate, the 26-year-old professional dancer, who started her dancing career at the age of 12, claimed to have different personality traits. She went into the show to display all of it and came an inch closer to winning the big prize.

In this chat, the Edo State-born Liquorose narrates her experience while in the house and what she has in stock as a new reality show star.

How do you feel coming close to winning the Big Brother Naija’s N90 million big prize?

To be honest with you, it’s still shocking to me that I emerged as the first runner-up. It’s overwhelming and I didn’t see it coming. I actually imagined myself being in the finals but I didn’t really believe I would emerge the first runner-up. The first runner-up? It was shocking! Days after, I kept asking myself if I was actually on stage with the eventual winner. Till date, I still find it shocking, walking straight from the house with the eventual winner, White Money to that stage as the first runner-up of Big Brother. I was just overwhelmed.

You had a huge fan base before going into the BBNaija house unlike some other housemates that were rarely known. Is it that you didn’t go in expecting to win the competition?

Not really. Of course, I wasn’t aware who my fellow housemates would be. I only got to meet them when I entered the house. To be honest, I wasn’t thinking of my fan base as an advantage. In fact, I was actually scared of what those fans and others outside would say or feel about me. Big Brother is a massive reality television show and one has to be 100 per cent real and entertaining. It’s not about having a large fan base outside but giving people what they want to see about you. So, I went in and was just hoping and praying to God to see me through.

While in the house, you turned out to be a bundle of energy and almost hyperactive…

Big Brother Naija is a huge platform where everyone wants to go to showcase their talents. It’s a platform where you have to be real and entertaining. For me, as a dancer, I really love to dance and act as well. So, I saw an opportunity to exhibit other talents the world was yet to discover about me. So, Big Brother provided that platform I had always wanted, and since finally I was there, why can’t I pour out everything?

What was the most fulfilling part of being a housemate of BBNaija?

There were two instances: when I won the Head of House as the third female in the season, and also when I won a task involving a basketball game. For me, it was a big deal and exciting because prior to that, I didn’t know how to play basketball. Even the guys were enthralled and were asking me how I managed to pull that.

So, what’s next for Liquorose?

There is a lot in the kitty. I have actually been reached out to by a couple of talent managers, but I am taking my time in making decision.

As a new reality TV star and entertainer, what experience are you looking forward to pushing out now?

Before I went into the house, there were so many things I wanted to do but I didn’t have a platform to showcase them. Now that Big Brother has given me the needed exposure and push, I think I am ready to go. I would like to do music and movies. I am a writer and content creator. Before Big Brother Naija, I had written scripts for short films; I had recorded some content for my dance crew, Girls Got Bold (GGB) and I am already working on a book. I also write songs and have written quite a number of poems. So, I am looking forward to releasing my collection of poems as well as showcasing my singing talent.

Tell us more about your book?

I have always wanted to write books that will look into my family background, my life experience as well as imaginative and fictional stuff. I actually haven’t completed any but while I was in isolation, I started writing a book and already finished two chapters. Now that I am out, I am going to work at concluding it and share it with the world.

Now that you are a star, what would become of your crew, GGB?

They supported me 100 per cent while in the house and even now. So, my new status is not going to affect Liquorose nor GGB, rather it’s going to be of positive influence. For now, we are going to be bigger. Those are my sisters and they are my partners. We are sisters for life. We are always together. So, it’s not going to affect my crew in any way. We have the same goal, same ambition and achievement. So, this is just like the beginning of what my crew and I are about to show to the world. I am going to try as much as possible to create the balance because GGB is me and I am GGB. Liquorose and Girls Got Bold, we are one. We are going to create a balance.

Since you came out of the BBNaija house, what would you say has been the most shocking part of your newfound fame?

There are lots, but what I find most shocking now is that, even if I cough, it spreads everywhere. At the same time, the love has been massive. I was in Kano last week, the love, support and energy for Liquorose was overwhelming. I saw men and women coming to me, and I was so humbled.

Has that put any pressure on you?

No pressure at all. The energy has been so positive and exciting for me. But it comes to me like: is this for real? Prior to going into the house, I had been there but not as big as I am now. I already have an idea or experience of what a celebrity life could be. So, nothing is going to change me negatively.

Now, how do you intend to sustain the momentum?

I am a born entertainer, an all-round entertainer. As a combination of talent, people should expect more from me in the area of entertainment, arts and business. I am fully ready to keep the energy so that the whole love can be so enduring.

When would real love and relationship come into your plans?

Let’s see how it goes but I am open! I am presently in a good place and taking my time before getting involved in any love or relationship. I really want to be focused now on achieving my different goals and ambitions.

