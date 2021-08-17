As electioneering forAnambra State governorship election gets underway, standard bearer of theSocial Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Obinna Uzoh, has given insight into hisvision to make the stategreat.

In this interview, hespoke about his concept of governance, plan for Anambra and what he had done asan individual to better the lives of people.

For the benefit of those who donot know you well, kindly tell us who Obinna Uzoh is. Also, what would you tellus about your running mate in the Anambra governorship race?

I am a lawyer, entrepreneur,farmer, administrator, philanthropist, politician, born to the family of thelate Chief and Chief (Mrs.) Obi Uzoh from Umunnamehi, in Ihiala, AnambraState. I am married to Chief Herietta Obinna Uzoh, a pillar God gifted me withand our union is blessed with children.

My governorship running mate isa scientist. He is a doctor of human medicine and consultant familyphysician, Uzochukwu Obiora Chira. A public administrator and developmentstrategist, philanthropist and politician; he is a disciplined man who has paidhis dues. He brings to the table a track record of youth, dynamism andcompelling intellectual acumen.

Couldyou tell us your conception of governance?

It is not just governance but good governance. Goodgovernance is central to meaningful human development and social progression.Good governance has eight major characteristics.It is participatory, consensus oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive,effective and efficient, equitable, inclusive and follows the rule of law.

It assures that corruption is minimized, the views ofminorities are taken into account and that the voices of the most vulnerable insociety are heard in decision-making. It is also responsive to the present andfuture needs of society. Deficits in these areas give rise to conflict and setback human development. The lack is the reason for our developmental woesexpressed in retrogression and socio-political stagnation that you can observe.

Key good governance deliverables must includesecurity of life and property on the one hand, and economicdevelopment-cum-human development on the other. Our operational Constitutionrequires in Section 14(2)(b) that “the security and welfare of the people shallbe the primary purpose of government”.

So for me, good governance is not anesoteric project or process. It is epitomized by predictable, open andenlightened policy-making; a bureaucracy imbued with professional ethos actingin furtherance of the public good, the rule of law, transparent processes, witha strong civil society participating in public affairs.

The imperatives I have laid out canreally not be overstressed. They have guided my politics for over two decades.These flow from my deep belief that, law, faith, business, philanthropy andpolitics fundamentally address transformation of the human condition forbetter.

How would you bringall these to bear in Anambra State?

I have nursed a strongvision of transforming my home state Anambra from the infrastructure-challengedland of giants that it currently is, to a modern state. You certainly cannotdeny abiding this imperative. As a 21st Century development and technological model that I aspireto transit the state to, other states, regions and the country at large canclone and grow the inspirational model.

The foundation for this vision is rooted in my abiding belief in God and my overthree decades of entrepreneurial engagements and impactful interventions indiverse humanitarian theatres.

Ndi Anambra are widely recognized for theirindustry, courage and resourcefulness. These qualities have enabled us surviveas a people in the face of daunting existential challenges. It’s worthrecalling that at the state’s creation in August 27, 1991, by the GeneralIbrahim Babangida regime, Ndi-Anambra had over 75 percent literacy level andboasted extra-ordinary human and material resources. These attributes need tobe given a new direction, new discipline and new energy. God has given me thevision to do this.

I have identified 10 key sectors that deservetotal focus to transform the state. These include security, infrastructuredevelopment which is foundation for transformational industrialisation and willsupport Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka as critical technology hubs, real agriculturalrevolution. Deploying a transparent, judicious and efficient management ofresources, I will empower our people with skills acquisition, mainstream ourjudiciary, step-up sports development, provide microfinance for SMEs and pursuean integrated development scheme that should fundamentally change the game inAnambra State.

Permit me to make it very clear that I am nottaking my quest to govern Anambra lightly. It is a product of deepintrospection and wide consultation. I want to partnerwith all stakeholders to salvage, save, secure, develop and prosper AnambraState.

I believe that at thismoment of our national history and the rapid changes impacting both thecontinental and international arena, Anambra needs a credible, competent,capable, deep but temperate personality and thinker to guide its journey. Many may not know this. With all modesty, the fate of Anambra State has fundamentalconnections with the fate of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large.

Youare reputed to be one of the biggest philanthropists in South Eastern Nigeria.What’s the inspiration behind this compelling course?

Ideeply believe that God did not lift me for nothing. There must be a strongreason for the elevation of any particular human being. One must give back tosociety and humanity. Speaking for myself, it is a sacred duty. Let me sharewith you that from a very challenging personal journey, I founded and nurturedthe GOCUZ Group of Companies – a very successful conglomerate comprising Gocuz Oil Services, Gocuz Engineering, Gocuz Chambers, GocuzConstruction, Gocuz Finance & Security and Gocuz Farms Limited. This hasmade me a widely travelled man both nationally and internationally withconsiderable connections and affiliations. So God has blessed me and humanityshould be meaningfully touched too.

Personal modesty shouldn’t prevent me from letting you know that I amthe only Papal Knight (Knight of Saint Gregory the Great) in the governorshiprace. Don’t forget that Anambra State is a highly religious community.

Please can you share a few examples of how you have impacted humanitythrough your notable philanthropic interventions?

Where do I start? A few years ago, I donated a 110-room ultra-modernstudents’ hostel at the Holy Family Youth Village, Awka to the Catholic Church.This came barely one year after I built and donated an impos-ing church complexin Ihiala – the All Saints Parish complex, in Umunnamehi, Ihiala, which wasdedicated by the Papal Nuncio in Nigeria. I completed the Anglican Cathedral inIhiala. I have assisted several other denominations in several projectstoo.

Because of the high value I place on education, I have awardedscholarships to many students in primary, secondary, colleges of education,polytechnics and universities across the country. I have also awarded specialscholarships to indigenes of Anambra State in Medicine, Law, Accountancy andEngineering, et cetera.

I built and donated a three-storey building for the Law Faculty ofMadonna University, Okija, Anambra State; built, donated and renovated schoolsacross the country, constructed and equipped several computer and sciencelaboratories in secondary and tertiary institutions in Anambra State and distributedtext books and instructional materials to schools across Anambra State.

I am also involved in the establishment of SME for indigenes ofAnambra State and involved in road construction/rehabilitation of rural roadsin the state. He has provided boreholes, rural electrification and donatedtransformers to towns and villages in Anambra State with financial and moralassistance to Non-Governmental Organizations across the country. I have also dona-ted drugs for free medical outreach-es to St.Charles’ Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha, Anambra State.

More, I have established a special fund for assistance to pregnantwomen, widows, disabled people and people with heart, kidney, lung, sight andspinal cord problems. I have also assisted young traders, school leavers andgraduates to set up their own businesses through a revolving loan and I aminvolved in sports development through sponsorship of local football competi-tions,track and field events.

•Chief John Okiyi Kalu is the Commissioner For Information and Strategy in Abia State