Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Dimeji Bankole, has said that he is in the race to win and not to wet ground for 2023 as it is being insinuated in some quarters.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who made this clarification on Friday during a parley with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, ahead of the formal flagging off of his campaign, said he remained the best person with requisite experience and competence to succeed Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

He said the people peddling the erroneous impression about his determination to govern Ogun State were unaware that the machinery for the realisation of his governorship ambition had been put in motion five years ago.

Recalling some of his contributions to the state while he was the Reps Speaker, Bankole said he had attracted over 250 projects to Ogun State and facilitated several appointments for the indigenes of the state.

He promised to make mass employment, accessible healthcare delivery, provision of quantitative education, human capital development as main agenda of his administration if elected as the governor.