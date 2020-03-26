Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji is so passionate about empowering women.

Ahead of her Selfmade Woman Conference holding April 25, Ikeji said women should believe in themselves in order to impact society positively. “I am very passionate about women, I am also inspired by successful women. I want women to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, be financially independent, and believe that there is nothing they can’t accomplish,” she said.

According to Ikeji, the Selfmade Woman Conference is designed to mentor and inspire women to pursue big dreams. “It seems the world is more skewed towards making a man more successful, or at least, that’s the narrative most of our generation was given. Those of us who have shattered the myth have the duty to take as many women as possible with us. We need more women to succeed and head conglomerates. We need more women making impact. Having Ecobank aboard the project is so heartwarming. It is like the coming together of like minds. Now, we can make Selfmade Woman Conference bigger and better,” the blogger explained.

Ikeji started the Selfmade Woman Conference in 2013 as an advocacy project, with the objective to educate, mentor and provide financial empowerment to young female entrepreneurs.