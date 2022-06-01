By Vivian Onyebukwa

Chiddie Anyasodo is a certified Relationship Coach and professional

Matchmaker. She is a graduate of Electrical/Electronic Engineering, who ventured into building lasting relationships.

She and her husband Ben, started Chotayah, a high-end executive matchmaking service for African elite and achievers all over the world.

Through the platform, they have been able to build many power couple relationships.

Chiddie prioritizes building relationships in a way that brings passion and joy.

Also, she could be described as a ‘seasoned entrepreneur’ due to her eclectic love for developing and evolving business ideas.

Chiddie Anyasodo’s career path evolved from engineering into full entrepreneurship. She was a former top Oil & Gas Engineer who has worked in different countries for several Fortune 500 Companies , in sales, field service, management, & leadership positions. Her career started from Siemens to Schneider Electric, then Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Geoprotech before finally exiting the Oilfield into entrepreneurship, where she started her own business. She identify her clients challenge and provide problem solving therapy, managing client’s expectation as well provide a solution, while delivering excellent results.

However, Chiddie on her part previously experienced numerous heartbreaking failed relationships, and she is quite familiar with relationship pains an individual may experience and so empathizes fully with clients.

Her knowledge and understanding ignited the passion to study relationships, how people can find high value spouses and build healthy fulfilling relationships in their own terms.

Moreso, as a relationship expert, Chiddie coaches and strategizes with the heart, bringing a perfect combination of visionary thinking and practical experience to her service.

People describe their therapy experience with Chiddie as wonderful, as she creates a conducive atmosphere that assures practical and quality. As a family woman, she enjoys spending quality time with her husband and their two lovely children.

Furthermore, during her leisures, she reads books. She loves reading business and strategy books and equally watching business documentaries.

In addition, the platform of Chotayah have proven a track record of creating head-turning power couples who augment each others’ successes.

The services crafted for Chotayah are bespoke and exquisite and is tailored to each

client’s desire or challenge. She focus on putting the seekers back in complete control of finding their ideal mates.

Chotayah has become the most trusted name in high-profile African matches and marriages.

On what inspired her to into relationship business, Chiddie narrated her story. speaks on the inspiration behind Chotyah, “I got rejected many times with excuses like, ‘You earn too much,’ ‘A woman shouldn’t earn more than a man’. ‘You are too boyish, Too ambitious’. ‘Your job exposes you and makes you travel too much’ and ‘you won’t make a good wife’. ‘A successful woman will never respect a man’.

“At one point, I was told by some Pastors and relatives that I had a spiritual problem. You can imagine. After praying so much and the cycle kept repeating, I decided to try alternative methods”.

“First, I tried to use some Western dating sites like E-harmony and Match.com. But they always rejected my application as I was a Nigerian. I also tried to hire a matchmaker in the USA then, but she didn’t work with people outside the USA”.

“So, I decided to go on my own. That experience made me start reading and exploring what makes relationships work. I also got a relationship coach, started studying serial men and women who always seemed to have lots of attention from their love interest, took everything I learnt and crafted my own strategy to find my man. It took me about 8/9 months to find my man and no more heart breaks. My friends who knew about all my negative experiences started using the same formula and it worked for them.I became passionate building love after I experience several failed relationship”.

“And every day, I see so many people like me going through the same challenges that I went through; successful high-flying people who have succeeded everywhere but seem they are not able to succeed in the love department”.

“I then decided to go study matchmaking in the UK and between Coaching in New York. My husband is a Behavioral Change Expert & Therapist. We decided to join our passion and expertise to give birth to Chotayah.”

