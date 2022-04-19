From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRosheed Akanbi, on Tuesday said he was concerned by the level of poverty in his community, hence the resolve to take food distribution to the aged and vulnerable in their homes.

The monarch who spoke to our correspondent during the door-to-door food distribution in Iwo, said he would do whatever in his capacity to bring joy to his community irrespective of difference in religions or political parties.

Assuring that the daily feeding will continue in the palace, Oluwo explained that he decided to go and meet people in their homes because some aged people have been abandoned and suffering.

He said, “we are to let Nigerians who are well to do know that we are just a caretaker.

“This is a trying time in the country. There is a paucity of funds and scarcity of food and as a king, I can’t bear to see my people suffer and that is why I’m giving out food to the aged and the vulnerable.

“Although people do come to the palace twice a week to eat, there are some people who can not come to the palace due to their age or disability and that’s why I came out to distribute the food items and money.

“I’m doing this without any religious or political bias. I am giving it out to everyone and I feel good about it. It is what I’m happy doing and I will continue doing it.

“We are moving to another place tomorrow and next tomorrow till all the food items are exhausted. I’m sowing a seed and I know when you give, you will always get back.

“We are ready to partner with anybody who wants to assist with what we are doing so far it is based on love for the poor.

“My advice to well-meaning Nigerians is that they should also remember the poor and give back to the society.”