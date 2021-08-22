From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Eleven-year-old Dooshima Avar, a student who is to represent Nigeria at the Global Spelling Bee Competition in Dubai next month, has promised to work hard to make the country proud in the competition.

Avar, a JSS 1 student of Princess Adeja International College Gboko in Benue State, in a chat with our correspondent at the weekend attributed her feat to constant studies and hard work, saying: ‘When you read and study hard, you will certainly get to this kind of stage that I am in now.’

The young girl who will be competing with other students from Europe, Africa, America and other continents in the finals said she is hoping to do her best to bring glory to her country.

‘I am studying hard, putting all kinds of words together. I am very hopeful and believe that God will help me because I have studied hard and also know that God will take charge,’ she said.

While appreciating her school for the level she has gotten to so far in the competition, Avar said she could never have gotten to that level of not for the extra efforts by her teachers.

‘My school, Princess Adeja, is a very good school. They made sure that I did not miss this opportunity and I got to this level. They also made sure that I help myself and society at large by making me sit down and study every day.

‘What I want the public to know about my school and teachers is that my school helps a lot, my school improves students performance and that is why our motor is “Path to Excellence” and it’s really the path to excellence.

‘For our teachers, they sit us down and make sure that whatever they teach doesn’t go out of our ears, but stays in our brain and help us in occasions like this.’

She called government and well-meaning individuals as well as corporate organisations to come to the aid of her school and sponsor her for the competition.

‘I want the government and spirited individuals to assist the school in sponsoring me for the spelling competition in Dubai,’ she said.