From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A presidential aspirant under the political platform of the Accord Party, Prof. Chris Imumolen, has described himself as the most perfect person to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 when his tenure must have ended as Nigeria’s President.

Prof. Imumolen said he has prepared himself over the years for the opportunity to pilot the affairs of Nigeria, pulling it out of dungeon of underdevelopment, backwardness and other negativities back to the right path of growth and development.

Speaking to his supporters at a rally in Lagos, Prof. Imumolen, cautioned Nigerians against making the mistake of the past by voting for people who are old and weak, intellectually and otherwise, to run the affairs of Nigeria.

He said: “Evidently, the economy of developed nations that runs the affairs of the world, economically, technologically and otherwise, were built by their young men and women. But take a look at countries being govern by old people and you will see the effect on their socioeconomic performance.

“It’s time we pull Nigeria from the strong grips of older people who are tired, physically, mentally and otherwise to pilot the affairs of the country in the 21st century world, and I am presenting myself to do that because I have all it takes to rescue Nigeria from socioeconomic, insecurity and other decadence.”

He advised other contenders for the Office of the President to drop their ambitions and queue behind him to build a new united Nigeria that both the old and young would enjoy.

In addition to other things, he promised to overhaul the security architecture of Nigeria for an improved result, and also uplift the standard of education in line with the demand of the 21st century world driven by technology.

He, however, expressed sympathy to Nigerians whom, he said, are merely existing and not living due to the poor socioeconomic realities in Nigeria, promising to make a change and make Nigerians proud of their country again.

Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of the party, Joseph Ola Beckley, described the party’s presidential aspirant as a man with a good heart, committed to any course that would herald a change in the lives of the people.