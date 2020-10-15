Following his international bow against the Carthage Eagles, Cyriel Dessers has expressed his delight representing the Super Eagles.

Dessers was ecstatic to get his first international debut for Nigeria in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Tunisia.

Born in Belgium to a Belgian father and Nigerian mother, the 25-year-old pledged his allegiance to the Super Eagles.

He was an unused substitute against Algeria, notwithstanding, he made his bow against the Carthage Eagles after replacing captain Ahmed Musa with 18 minutes left to play at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

“Proud and honoured to represent a big football nation like Nigeria. Proud to be a Super Eagle,” he tweeted.

While at Heracles Almelo, Dessers had expressed his wish to represent the 2013 African champions after meeting with officials of the Nigeria Football Federation.

“To get a chance to stand at the door is a step forward. You start every day hoping for success at club level. If you keep working hard, hopefully, you make some life goals come true.”

After impressing in the Eredivisie, where he scored 18 goals and provided six assists to emerge as joint-topscorer in the Dutch elite division, Dessers penned a four-year deal with Belgian top-flight side, Genk.