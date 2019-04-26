Arsenal blew away another opportunity to move into the top four on Wednesday after they were beaten 3-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi started his 20th Premier League game of the season and made way for Eddie Nketiah in the 71st minute. Wolves were cruising at the interval, thanks to goals from Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota, before Greek defender, Sokratis Papastathopoulos reduced the deficit with a header in the 80th minute.

Speaking ahead of the game, Iwobi reflected on his career at the Emirates Stadium and was confident they can achieve their difficult objective of finishing in the Champions League positions. ‘’I have been there since the age of six, so, for me to be here and still playing for the team is like a dream come true,’’ Iwobi told Hot Sports TV.