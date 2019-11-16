Street Foodz Naija, a docu-reality series that will showcase the best of Nigeria’s street delicacies and give N1 million cash prize to the finalist including loads of consolation prizes, would soon hit the television screen.

Speaking on the competition, the producer, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director, Maxima Media Group, said: “Our judges have taken time to go through each and every entry, the contestants were chosen purely on merit and based on a potential to give our local street foods culinary recognition in the global food space. We are truly excited to embark on this journey with Devon Kings, and I believe it’s also important to note that it’s the first of its kind in Africa. This is in a bid to ensuring that we change the food narrative in Nigeria and put the African food on the world food map.”

According to the producer, the maiden edition will involve productions across four states: Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Abuja. The series will be aired over a 13-week period on six TV platforms across Nigeria. It will also be digitally streamed on all major social media platforms.