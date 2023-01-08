An award-winning Nigerian celebrity stylist, John Joseph Angel, has said that his unique styles which are exclusive to his clients are the reason he is rated above his contemporaries in the industry.

The fashionista popularly known by his brand name, DeAngelicTouchStylist, also hinted that his ingenuity is why he became the choice of Davido to style his costume for a video shoot of his collaboration with DaBaby, an American singer, in one of his new releases.

DeAngelicTouchStylist, narrating the extent to which he goes about creating things spoke on how he figured out the cloth measurement of the raving American singer, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, a.k.a. DaBaby, preparing his costumes for the video shoot with Davido.

DeAngelicTouchStylist said he had already sorted out the clothes he needed for the video shoot with Davido, even before he physically met with DaBaby.

The top designer, who later met with DaBaby as he travelled down to Lagos to join his host, Davido, said what he went through in accomplishing his task of styling DaBaby and Davido in their musical collaboration was a test of experience.

According to him, “This project is a very special one and I am so happy it came out beautiful. I remember getting the call on a Friday and as of Saturday I still wasn’t certain that the shoot will hold.

“I sent my styling reference on Sunday afternoon, it got approved by Sunday night. Which meant that I had just Monday to plan and put all the outfits together, the shoot was for the following day, Tuesday,” DeAngelicTouchStylist said.

Narrating further his experience, he said: “An interesting thing was me not having any size or measurement to work with for DaBaby. Of course, I already had Davido’s size, so I went to at DaNaby’s social media page to look at all his pictures on Instagram.

“That was when I even noticed he wears a lot of hats. I was a bit concerned because these are two big artists from different countries.

“Tuesday came and it was straight to the location in Lagos lsland- there was no time for fittings. Lagos Island was super hectic. Probably one of the most stressful street shoots I have done in a long time.

While set up was going on the second day of the shoot, I quickly went to DaBaby’s hotel to run fittings on the looks and everything came out beautifully and accurately. He loved all the outfits, no amendments done just straight to set to shoot,” DeAngelicTouchStylist said.

DeAngelicTouchStylist whose work has earned him local and international accolades as Nigeria highly rated celebrity stylist said his stunts with DaBaby have added more to his experience, and today, he said he was happy to be rated more than competitors in the industry.