Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said the governorship primary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State will be free and fair.

Bello, who is the chairman of the governorship primary committee, said he was prepared to ensure the most popular aspirant emerged through credible process at the end of the exercise.

He ruled out the possibility of bias and favouritism in the conduct of the exercise, stressing that his committee has no interest in any of the 12 aspirants.

Bello, while addressing the delegates shortly before the commencement of the exercise, said members of the committee have integrity and would not compromise it for any reason.

He said he had already met with the aspirants and assured them of a credible exercise, just as he said none of the aspirants raised objection to any of the guidelines for the primary.

Meanwhile, only five out of the 12 governorship aspirants were present at the venue of the primary.

They are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Oke, Olaide Odunlami, Olusola Iji and Isaac Kekemeke.

Although three of the aspirants, Ife Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham and Jimi Odimayo had withdrawn from the race and supported Governor Akeredolu, others did not give reason for their absence.

The seats reserved for the aspirants were empty as many of them were absent and those available were busy moving round the venue of the election.